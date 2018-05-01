2 EPA aides leave amid Pruitt controversies

(CNN) Two influential staffers at the Environmental Protection Agency are leaving the agency, CNN has learned.

The security chief for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the leader of the agency's Superfund cleanup program are both departing, according to an internal email and an agency statement, respectively.

The exits come just days after Pruitt's management of the agency, including substantial spending on his personal security, travel, and office, came under scrutiny at back-to-back congressional hearings.

Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, the special agent in charge of the Pruitt security detail, announced his departure in a one-sentence email to colleagues on Tuesday morning.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as a special agent for the past 23 years and I wish you all a safe journey ahead as you move forward in both your professional and personal lives," Perrotta wrote.