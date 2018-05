Rod Rosenstein: Justice Department is 'not going to be extorted'

(CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pushed back against his House Republican critics on Tuesday, warning that the Justice Department is "not going to be extorted" amid threats that he could be impeached.

"There have been people who have been making threats privately and publicly against me for quite some time, and I think they should understand by now the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein said at an event at the Newseum in Washington.

Rosenstein was asked to respond to a Washington Post report Monday that Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and other members of the House Freedom Caucus have drafted articles of impeachment against him. The deputy attorney general brushed off the threat to his job.

"I just don't have anything to say about documents like that that nobody has the courage to put their name on and that they leak in that way," he said.

Meadows quickly fired back on Twitter, suggesting Rosenstein should step aside : "If he believes being asked to do his job is 'extortion,' then Rod Rosenstein should step aside and allow us to find a new Deputy Attorney General—preferably one who is interested in transparency."

