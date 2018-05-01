The Mueller probe ain't ending anytime soon

Mueller, it would appear, has other plans.

"Due to the status of the special counsel's investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time," Mueller's team and Flynn's lawyers told a federal court.

That request for a delay suggests that Comey remains very much in the middle of the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election, the possibility of collusion and several other areas of interest including potential obstruction of justice.

Despite Trump's tweets -- and his lawyers' repeated attempts to placate him by ensuring him Mueller must be almost done -- the former FBI director continues to move at his own pace, unbothered by the distractions.

The news of Mueller's requested delay is likely to set him off -- again. The Mueller probe is entirely out of Trump's control and he is clearly unhappy about that fact, not to mention that he may well feel misled by his legal team who told him this would all be over with by now.