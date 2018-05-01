Pompeo promises to restore State Department's 'swagger'

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, already five days into his new job, arrived at the State Department for the first time since being confirmed Tuesday to polite applause.

Pompeo told hundreds gathered in the department's formal entrance that he was there to pump new life back into the oldest US Cabinet agency, at a time when the US faces serious foreign policy challenges in Asia and the Middle East.

"My mission is to lead you," Pompeo said, adding that he was humbled to take up the position. "America can't achieve its objectives, absent you all," he told the crowd. "I am looking forward to helping you all achieve that."

"I know we will deliver for this President and this country," Pompeo said. He told the crowd that President Donald Trump and some of his Cabinet members would visit the State Department Wednesday to formally swear him in.

Standing above the crowd on a staircase, he joked that, "one of my most important rules is don't talk down to people, so I'll talk to you all up here."

