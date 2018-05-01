Fact-checking Trump's Mueller probe tweets

(CNN) President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the leak of four dozen questions the special counsel Robert Mueller shared with his legal team, as reported by The New York Times.

Mueller shared the questions with Trump's legal team as part of an effort to get the President to agree to sit for an interview as part of his investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 campaign, allegations of coordination with the Trump campaign and questions of obstruction of justice.

But the President's public response to the questions botched two key facts:

1. "No questions on collusion"

In his first tweet on the leaked document, Trump claimed that Mueller has "no questions on Collusion" for him.

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were "leaked" to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

