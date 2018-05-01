Nancy Pelosi predicts retaking speaker's gavel from GOP

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi predicted Tuesday that she will be elected speaker of the House again after this year's midterm elections.

The Globe said its conversation with Pelosi came as she stopped in Boston for a Democratic fundraiser hosted by Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.

But South Carolina's Rep. Jim Clyburn, a member of the Democratic leadership, said recently that if his party fails to secure a majority in November, the current leadership should go.

In Tuesday's interview, Pelosi made the case for her leadership, arguing that Democrats need her at the table leading Congress and interacting with the White House.

"It's important that it not be five white guys at the table, no offense," Pelosi said. "I have no intention of walking away from that table."