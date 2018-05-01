Breaking News

Robert Mueller asks for 2 more months before Michael Flynn sentencing

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 10:00 PM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

(CNN)The special counsel's office wants two more months before it looks toward sentencing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and is cooperating in the Russia probe.

"Due to the status of the special counsel's investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time," Robert Mueller's prosecutors and Flynn's lawyers told the DC federal court on Tuesday.
Flynn pleaded guilty five months ago. Prosecutors have previously delayed scheduling his sentencing.
On Tuesday, they said they would provide an update to the court no later than June 29.
    Out of five defendants who have pleaded guilty in Mueller's investigation, only one -- European lawyer Alex van der Zwaan -- has been sentenced.
    George Papadopoulos, who also worked on the campaign with Flynn, had a status report due to the court last week, and its deadline was pushed back one month.