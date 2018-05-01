(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, currently weathering a federal investigation, has owed New York more than $280,000 in unpaid taxes, an analysis of state records shows.

CNN identified 16 taxi medallion-holding companies owned by Cohen or members of his family. A CNN analysis of records of those companies -- including Smoochie Cab Corp., Lady Laura Hacking Corp. and Mad Dog Cab Corp. -- showed the companies had collectively accrued state warrants of $281,951.81 in unpaid taxes.

That total was reflected in the New York State Tax Warrant Notice System on Tuesday. Although a disclaimer on the site noted the report is not an official record, Lee Park, a spokesman for the New York Department of State, said the database is updated regularly and "a satisfied warrant is typically reflected on the DOS website within a day or two."

CNN has reached out to Cohen for comment, and it is unclear if some of the debt has been paid. Nearly two-thirds of the back taxes are from last month.

Bloomberg, which first reported on the outstanding taxes, said Cohen claims that he does not owe the taxes. Instead, the report said, Cohen claims Evgeny "Gene" Freidman is responsible for the payments.

Read More