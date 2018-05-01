Michael Caputo slams Senate intel panel in interview

(CNN) Former Donald Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo slammed the Senate Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation on Tuesday, charging that the probe has cost him $125,000 and is forcing him to move from the Buffalo area in order to pay off legal bills.

Caputo was interviewed behind closed doors on Tuesday as part of the committee's investigation into 2016 Russian election meddling. He was also interviewed last year by the House Intelligence Committee.

"Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money -- more than $125,000 -- and making a visceral impact on my children," Caputo said in a prepared statement that he delivered at the end of the Senate interview, which was provided to CNN.

"Now I must to move back to Washington, New York City, Miami or elsewhere, just so I can make enough money to pay off these legal bills. And I know I have you to thank for that," added Caputo, who lives in East Aurora, New York.

Caputo, who advised the Trump campaign on communications in 2016, has long insisted he has no information about collusion between Trump's team and Russia. Caputo and other Trump associates have hired attorneys to deal with the various Russia investigations in Congress and by special counsel Robert Mueller, often at a high price tag.

