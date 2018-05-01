John Kerry tweets defense of Iran nuclear deal

Washington (CNN) The top US diplomat when the Iran nuclear deal was negotiated took to Twitter Tuesday to defend the agreement, as President Donald Trump suggests the United States might withdraw from the pact.

In a series of tweets, former Secretary of State John Kerry also sought to counter remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in which he revealed evidence of Iranian officials "brazenly lying" about their nuclear ambitions in the lead up to the deal.

"Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement - because the threat was real and had to be stopped. It's working!" Kerry wrote Tuesday.

Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement - because the threat was real and had to be stopped. It's working! That's why Israeli security experts are speaking out. 1/4 — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) May 1, 2018

"That's why Israeli security experts are speaking out," said Kerry, referring to an open letter signed by former Israeli officials and published by the liberal-leaning advocacy group J Street as evidence of Israeli security experts speaking out.

He went on to warn that any effort to "blow up the deal" could cost the international community visibility into Iran's nuclear program.

Read More