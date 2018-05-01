Stein: No 'special golden goose' in documents withheld from Senate panel

Washington (CNN) 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said Tuesday that there's nothing nefarious about materials her campaign withheld from a Senate investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"We complied with everything actual relevant to the question of Russian interference. We turned over all of our communications with Russian media, Russian government, Russian business, although there was no communications to turn over," Stein told CNN's "New Day."

Stein said the only communications her campaign had with the Russian government and media were scheduling logistics of her 2015 trip to Moscow, which included a dinner hosted by RT, a Russian state-controlled TV channel, that was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"All of that was turned over. What we didn't turn over was material that basically protects the civil liberties of all Americans," Stein said Tuesday.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has requested communications with "Russian persons, or representatives of Russian government, media, or business interests," which prompted the campaign's objection that the panel was broadly targeting the communications of people "because they happen to be Russian immigrants or of Russian descent."

