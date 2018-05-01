Trump administration officials inquiring whether Greitens scandal could impact top aide to VP

(CNN) As embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' legal and political woes deepen, some White House officials are inquiring whether the controversy could also envelop the governor's former top campaign adviser, Nick Ayers, who is now Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.

Multiple officials in President Donald Trump's administration have privately put out feelers with Missouri Republican leaders in recent days to gauge whether Ayers would be interviewed as part of the state House committee investigation into Greitens, according to two sources familiar with the conversations.

Ayers signed on with Greitens in 2015, but it is unclear exactly when the two men severed ties. Greitens' campaign fund has continued to pay the firm Ayers founded, C5 Consulting, into 2018, according to a Missouri Ethics Commission filing. Ayers stepped away from the firm to work in the administration.

"Several people from Washington have reached out and asked if Nick Ayers is going to be subpoenaed," said one Missouri House source with knowledge the discussions. "To this point he has not been." But the President's allies were also informed that a possible subpoena "is very much in play" because the committee's investigation is ongoing, added a separate source who also confirmed the conversations.

The questions from White House officials were interpreted by those on the receiving end as oriented toward fact-finding, not as an attempt by the administration to influence the state House committee's work.

