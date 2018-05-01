Trump slams 'disgraceful' leak of Mueller questions

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the disclosure of special counsel Robert Mueller's questions for him, calling the leak "disgraceful."

"So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!" he tweeted.

Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country. Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA...but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

Referring to the possibility that Mueller could be investigating potential obstruction of justice by Trump, the President later tweeted, "It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!"

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

Mueller is interested in asking Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people from Trump's personal life, business interactions and administration, according to Mueller's list of questions for Trump obtained and reported on by The New York Times.

JUST WATCHED NYT obtains questions Mueller wants to ask Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH NYT obtains questions Mueller wants to ask Trump 01:58

The topics, which CNN previously reported can be classified into four main areas, involve questions about Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign, according to The New York Times.

Read More