Trump trashes Mueller probe, talk of 'obstruction'

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential obstruction of justice by him, continuing Trump's crusade against what he believes is a "witch hunt."
"It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!" the President tweeted early Tuesday.
In another tweet, Trump called the leak of the questions "disgraceful."
"So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see ... you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!" he tweeted.
Mueller is interested in asking Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people from Trump's personal life, business interactions and administration, according to Mueller's list of questions for Trump obtained and reported on by The New York Times.
The topics, which CNN previously reported can be classified into four main areas, involve questions about Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign, according to The New York Times.
Despite the President's claim that there were "no questions on collusion," there were many questions on collusion in the leaked questions, according to the Times.
It's unclear to whom Trump was referring about the leak. On Monday evening, a source reiterated to CNN that the questions had been written by Trump's legal team, extrapolating from topics discussed with the special counsel, and confirmed the accuracy of topics as reported on by The New York Times.