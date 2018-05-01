Washington (CNN) Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards stopped short on Tuesday of criticizing Michelle Wolf over her jokes about abortion at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, though she did say it's not "a topic that I make jokes about."

"She's a comedian, that was her job," Richards told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

But, Richards said, abortion "isn't a topic that I make jokes about, because, of course, I see what women face in this country just to access this care, and how much stigma and shame there already is in America."

Planned Parenthood, which claims to be the largest provider of reproductive health services in the United States, also provides abortion services, though the organization says the procedure accounts for only a fraction of its overall services. It is frequently attacked by conservatives looking to curtail abortion rights.

