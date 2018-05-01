Labor Dept. denies lawmaker request for sexual harassment info

(CNN) Democratic senators pushing to get information on the extent and cost of sexual harassment in offices across the country have been turned down by the US Labor Department on their request for the agency look into the issue because -- the agency says -- it would be too complex and costly.

"The Department is committed to preventing and elimination workplace sexual harassment and understand your concerns about sexual harassment in the workplace," Acting Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner William Wiatrowski writes in a letter sent to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, provided first to CNN . "However, collecting this information would be complex and costly."

"There are a number of steps involved in any new data collection, including consultation with experts, cognitive testing, data collection training and test collection. Once test collection is successful, there is an extensive clearance process before data collection can begin," the letter goes on to explain, pointing the senators to places for "alternative source of information" on sexual harassment that may help in collecting this information, like the Bureau of Justice Statistics' National Crime Victimization Survey.

Democrats Patty Murray and Gillibrand, who were among the group of senators who requested this information of the Labor Department, are now calling that response out -- calling the justification by the agency for turning down their request "disappointing," "wholly inadequate" and asking them to reconsider in a new letter.

"While your letter indicated the Department takes workplace sexual harassment 'very seriously,' your lack of commitment to collect this data undermines your assurances," the senators write in a letter dated April 30 to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Wiatrowski. "The notion that this work is complex by nature does not seem to be a sufficient justification to decline this request."

