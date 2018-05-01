Mueller's questions are a red cape and Trump is the bull

Michael D'Antonio is author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Like a matador waving a red cape, someone is torturing President Donald Trump by leaking the questions that could be posed to him by special counsel Robert Mueller:

How was the decision made to fire [national security adviser] Mr. Flynn on Feb. 13, 2017?

What did you mean when you told Russian diplomats on May 10, 2017 that firing [FBI director] Mr. Comey had taken the pressure off?

What did you know about communications between Roger Stone and his associates, Julian Assange and Wikileaks?

These are just three of the at least four dozen questions which, according to The New York Times, Mueller hopes to ask Trump as part of his investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Others relate to everything from Trump's business affairs to his son Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians promising political dirt and have, no doubt, riled the easily inflamed temper of the man who occupies the Oval Office.

Inclined as he is to vent on Twitter and in calls to friendly TV hosts, Trump is certainly tempted to answer now and at length, even though it could imperil his future and that of the people around him. Given that how much of what seems to interest Mueller is informed by the President's previous statements, and suggest his concern about obstruction of justice, lawyers who serve Trump must be trembling at the thought that his worst instincts will prevail.

And yet, given the disciplined behavior of the special counsel's team, which has been the very model of integrity, it seems almost certain that the list of questions was leaked by someone who is supposed to be on the President's side. Why would someone who works for Trump do such a thing?

