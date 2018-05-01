Breaking News

Formula One: New rules mean more overtakes, closer racing

Updated 9:15 AM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vettel took full advantage of a bizarre incident involving both cars of the American-owned Haas team to claim the opening race of the 2018 Formula One season in Australia.
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Melbourne, Australia - 'Lucky' Vettel wins season opener Vettel took full advantage of a bizarre incident involving both cars of the American-owned Haas team to claim the opening race of the 2018 Formula One season in Australia.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
&lt;br /&gt;Vettel - 25 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton - 18 points&lt;br /&gt;Raikonnen - 15 points
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel - 25 points
Hamilton - 18 points
Raikonnen - 15 points
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Vettel won for the second time in as many races at the Bahrain Grand Prix. But the Italian team&#39;s victory was overshadowed after one of its mechanics suffered a broken leg when he was hit by Raikkonen&#39;s car during a pit stop.
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Sakhir, Bahrain - Ferrari win soured by injured mechanicVettel won for the second time in as many races at the Bahrain Grand Prix. But the Italian team's victory was overshadowed after one of its mechanics suffered a broken leg when he was hit by Raikkonen's car during a pit stop.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&lt;br /&gt;Vettel - 50 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton - 33 point&lt;br /&gt;Bottas - 22 points
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel - 50 points
Hamilton - 33 point
Bottas - 22 points
Hide Caption
4 of 8
An inspired Daniel Ricciardo claimed a remarkable and unexpected victory from sixth on the grid after a tactical masterstroke by his Red Bull team, with furious championship leader Vettel back in eighth place.
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Shanghai, ChinaAn inspired Daniel Ricciardo claimed a remarkable and unexpected victory from sixth on the grid after a tactical masterstroke by his Red Bull team, with furious championship leader Vettel back in eighth place.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
&lt;br /&gt;Vettel - 54 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton - 45 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas - 40 points
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel - 54 points
Hamilton - 45 points
Bottas - 40 points
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Lewis Hamilton was the chief beneficiary of a late puncture suffered by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas as he clinched his first win of the season at April&#39;s action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Baku, Azerbaijan - Red Bull drivers shockingly crash as Hamilton triumphsLewis Hamilton was the chief beneficiary of a late puncture suffered by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas as he clinched his first win of the season at April's action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton - 70 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel - 66 points &lt;br /&gt;Raikkonen - 48 points&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Story of the F1 season
Drivers' title race after round 4
Hamilton - 70 points
Vettel - 66 points
Raikkonen - 48 points
Hide Caption
8 of 8
vettelVettel Podiummechanic ferrari bahrainsebastian vettel bahraindaniel ricciardo chinese grand prix celebrationsricciardo celebrates shanghailewis hamilton azerbaijan teaselewis hamilton shanghai preview

Story highlights

  • Aerodynamic changes introduced from 2019
  • Intends to 'boost overtaking' in F1

(CNN)Motorsport fans have long bemoaned the lack of overtaking in Formula One, but that could be about to change.

Alterations to cars' aerodynamics from 2019 will seek to encourage more thrilling, wheel-to-wheel racing.
These include simplified brake ducts, a wider, deeper rear wing, and a simplified front wing.
    According to research by governing body FIA, the current front wings direct air round the outside of the tires, making life more difficult for chasing cars behind.
    "In addition to the aerodynamic changes ratified on Monday, the FIA is continuing to evaluate a range of other measures aimed at encouraging closer racing and boosting overtaking in F1," reads a statement on the F1 website.
    Read More
    "A raft of other measures have already been put in place for 2019, including an increase in race fuel allowance to allow drivers to race at full power for longer, the separation of driver weight from car weight to end the disadvantage of heavier drivers, and the requirement that drivers wear biometric gloves."
    Formula One drivers&#39; dream circuits
    Formula One drivers' dream circuits

      JUST WATCHED

      Formula One drivers' dream circuits

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Formula One drivers' dream circuits 02:58
    READ: Red Bull drivers forced to apologize to team after 'unacceptable' collision
    READ: Lewis Hamilton wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP
    Last season saw F1 overtakes fall by half compared with 2016.
    Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who collided with teammate Max Verstappen while attempting to overtake during Sunday's Azerbaijan GP, recorded the most last year with 43 in the 20-race championship.
    In the 2018 season-opener in Melbourne, there were just five overtakes, something that prompted F1 managing director Ross Brawn to lament the lack of "wheel-to-wheel dicing" following the race.
    "Formula One fans want to see a better show and overtaking is the most exciting and spectacular element you can have on track," he added.
    The next race in Bahrain, however, saw Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton pass three drivers with one stunning move.
    Daniel Ricciardo delights in Chinese GP win
    Daniel Ricciardo delights in Chinese GP win

      JUST WATCHED

      Daniel Ricciardo delights in Chinese GP win

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Daniel Ricciardo delights in Chinese GP win 02:19
    Brawn says the upcoming changes, which were presented to teams in Bahrain, have been motivated in part by instances such as the one between Verstappen and Ricciardo in Azerbaijan.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    "Once Daniel had settled for his line, and Max had changed direction once more, the Australian suddenly had to cope with a car that was very light at the front end due to the turbulent air generated by the leading Red Bull," said Brawn on the F1 website.
    "In these conditions Daniel was no more than a passenger with few, if any, options to manage the situation: he could not change direction and the hard braking he tried would have had little chance of success."