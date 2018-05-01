(CNN) Rebel groups have agreed to surrender an enclave near Homs in western Syria, Syrian government media reported Tuesday.

A reporter from SANA, Syria's state-run news organization, says the "terrorists" from the northern countryside of Homs and the southern countryside of Hama must leave with their families.

SANA said the agreement provides for settling the status of militants who are willing to do so, the entry of the Syrian Arab army into the region, the return of all state institutions and departments, and the opening of the international highway that connects Homs and Hama. Hama is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Homs.

The agreement says the rebels will hand over maps of tunnels, landmines and ammunition dumps, SANA said.

Last week dozens of buses carrying Syrian rebel fighters and their families left East Qalamoun, north of Damascus, under a similar agreement with the Syrian and Russian forces.

