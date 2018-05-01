(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a robust defense Tuesday of a dramatic presentation in which he accused Iran of "brazenly lying " over its nuclear ambitions.

Netanyahu told CNN's "New Day" that a trove of documents, which was obtained by Israeli intelligence and he first revealed in a TV address on Monday night, showed Iran had no intention of sticking to its commitments in the 2015 deal brokered with the international community.

"They don't want the world to know what I showed the world yesterday," Netanyahu said of Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that there was no evidence that Iran had continued its nuclear weapons program beyond 2009.

Asked about the IAEA's conclusion on CNN's "New Day", Netanyahu replied: "No one had better intelligence on Iran than Israel."

Netanyahu said the documents provided a wealth of new information. "When we got this trove of 100,000 documents, we learned so many things we didn't know. We're still learning them," he said.

"We learned an enormous amount about Iran's secret nuclear program. Now, the deal that everybody is talking about was premised on the fact that Iran had no such material. But Iran bothered, took enormous pains after the nuclear deal and before but especially after to hide this information. It's like an arsenal of knowledge."

The IAEA has previously said that although Iran continued some work on its nuclear program after 2003, it was not part of a "coordinated effort." The IAEA has said there was no evidence that Iran carried out any activity related to the development of nuclear weapons after 2009.

There are "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009," IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told CNN on Tuesday.

Netanyahu's presentation came ahead of the May 12 deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who has said that he will decide whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Trump welcomed Netanyahu's presentation Monday, claiming it showed that he was "100% right" in criticizing the 2015 pact, though US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was more circumspect in his assessment, insisting that the US was "working diligently to fix this thing" with its European allies.

Netanyahu says his government has obtained "half a ton" of secret Iranian documents.

During the presentation, Netanyahu alleged that Iran for years operated the secret Project Amad, which sought to produce five nuclear warheads, each with an explosive yield equivalent to five of the bombs dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. The nation stored material related to Project Amad to use later, he said.

He said that Iran lied about Project Amad, when one of the conditions of the nuclear deal was that Iran had to "come clean" about its activities related to nuclear arms.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have ratcheted up in recent months, with this episode just the latest installment.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu rejected suggestions that the tension between the two countries had led them to the brink of war, insisting: "Nobody is seeking that kind of development."

He also refused to discuss Israel's own nuclear capabilities.

"One thing is clear, Israel is not threatening the annihilation of any country," Netanyahu said.

"It's interesting that the nuclear arms race that I predicted would unfold once this deal was signed because everybody knew that they were just kicking the can forward for a few years and as time passes Iran will get a nuclear arsenal.

"Now you hear other countries in the region saying we want nuclear weapons, too."