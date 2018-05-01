Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu defends Iran nuclear accusations

(CNN)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a robust defense Tuesday of a dramatic presentation in which he accused Iran of "brazenly lying" over its nuclear weapons ambitions.
Netanyahu told CNN's "New Day" that a trove of documents, obtained by Israeli intelligence and which he first revealed in a TV address on Monday night, showed Iran had no intention of sticking to its commitments in the 2015 deal brokered with the international community.
"They don't want the world to know what I showed the world yesterday," Netanyahu said of Iran.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that there was no evidence that Iran had continued its nuclear weapons program beyond 2009.
Asked about the IAEA's conclusion on CNN's "New Day", Netanyahu replied: "No one had better intelligence on Iran than Israel."
Netanyahu said the documents provided a wealth of new information. "When we got this trove of 100,000 documents, we learned so many things we didn't know. We're still learning them," he said.
"We learned an enormous amount about Iran's secret nuclear program. Now, the deal that everybody is talking about was premised on the fact that Iran had no such material. But Iran bothered, took enormous pains after the nuclear deal and before but especially after to hide this information. It's like an arsenal of knowledge."
The IAEA has previously said that although Iran continued some work on its nuclear program after 2003, it was not part of a "coordinated effort." The IAEA has said there was no evidence that Iran carried out any activity related to the development of nuclear weapons after 2009.
There is "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009," IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told CNN on Tuesday.
Netanyahu's presentation came ahead of the May 12 deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who has said that he will decided whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran which were lifted under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.