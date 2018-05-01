Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu defends Iran nuclear accusations

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a robust defense Tuesday of a dramatic presentation in which he accused Iran of "brazenly lying" over its nuclear weapons ambitions.

Netanyahu told CNN's "New Day" that a trove of documents, obtained by Israeli intelligence and which he first revealed in a TV address on Monday night, showed Iran had no intention of sticking to its commitments in the 2015 deal brokered with the international community.

"They don't want the world to know what I showed the world yesterday," Netanyahu said of Iran.

Netanyahu presents material on Iranian nuclear weapons development during a press conference in Tel Aviv.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that there was no evidence that Iran had continued its nuclear weapons program beyond 2009.

Asked about the IAEA's conclusion on CNN's "New Day", Netanyahu replied: "No one had better intelligence on Iran than Israel."

Read More