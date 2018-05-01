Spelman College investigating hateful notes sent to LGBTQ students

(CNN) Some LGBTQ students at Spelman College, a predominantly African-American women's school in Atlanta, say that someone slipped hateful notes under their dormroom doors.

Three notes have been discovered in recent weeks, the latest one on Monday, according to college officials. CNN affiliate WGLC reports that the notes included messages such as "Keep your tran out of our bathrooms Thanks!" "We don't want you ... freaks! No queers!" and "#DIE ... We don't want you here."

The school has launched a formal investigation, spokeswoman Audrey Arthur said.

Mary Schmidt Campbell

Spelman is a historically black college and does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth.

The college's president, Mary Schmidt Campbell, sent out a letter to the Spelman community Tuesday addressing the incident.

