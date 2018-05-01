Story highlights 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe air that is highly polluted, a new report says

Air pollution is found in the home and outdoors

About 7 million people die each year because of this pollution, the WHO says

(CNN) Nine out of every 10 people on the planet breathe air that contains high levels of pollutants and kills 7 million people each year, according to a new study from the World Health Organization.

The study is an analysis of what the WHO says is the world's most comprehensive database on ambient air pollution. The organization collected the data from more than 4,300 cities and 108 countries.

"I'm afraid what is dramatic is that air pollution levels still remain at dangerously high levels in many parts of the world," Dr. Maria Neira, director of the WHO's Department of Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health, said of the study published Tuesday. "No doubt that air pollution represents today not only the biggest environmental risk for health, but I will clearly say that this is a major, major challenge for public health at the moment and probably one of the biggest ones we are contemplating."

created by car and truck traffic, manufacturing, power plants and farming. In total, air pollution caused about 4.2 million deaths in 2016, according to the WHO. Particle pollution , a mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air, can get sucked into and embedded deep in your lungs when you breathe. That can lead to health conditions including asthma, lung cancer, heart disease , stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, or COPD. These outdoor particulates -- including sulfate, nitrates and black carbon -- are largelycreated by car and truck traffic, manufacturing, power plants and farming. In total, air pollution caused about 4.2 million deaths in 2016, according to the WHO.

"Many of the world's megacities exceed WHO's guideline levels for air quality by more than five times, representing a major risk to people's health," Neira said. This is "a very dramatic problem that we are facing now."

Read More