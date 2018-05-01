Police to dig up German riverbank in search for toddler who disappeared in 1981

(CNN) The UK's Royal Military Police are starting a major forensic search on a riverbank in northwest Germany 36 years after a British toddler disappeared in the area, according to the British army.

Katrice Lee went missing from a shopping center in the city of Paderborn on November 28, 1981, her second birthday, the army said in a statement . She was out with her mother near the military base where her father was stationed at the time.

Katrice was never found despite large-scale searches of the area conducted by British and German police as well as British troops and volunteers.

Speaking to BBC Radio on Tuesday, Katrice's father, Richard Lee, said his daughter's disappearance was "every parent's nightmare" and had caused "massive distress to the family."

After reopening the investigation in 2012 and reanalyzing evidence gathered in 1981, the Royal Military Police identified the bank of the River Alme at Paderborner Strasse, a short distance from the shopping center, as being "of particular interest."

