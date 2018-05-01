Armenia in political turmoil after Parliament fails to elect new prime minister

(CNN) Armenia was thrown into political turmoil on Tuesday after Parliament failed to agree on a replacement prime minister for Serzh Sargsyan, who stepped down last week amid mass demonstrations.

Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, 42, was the sole candidate in the parliamentary vote, but failed to get a majority backing.

Shortly after the vote, Pashinyan told thousands of supporters at a rally in the capital Yerevan that their struggle was far from over, and called for a strike the next day.

"Our counter-move against the action of the Republican faction will be very rapid. Tomorrow total strike is declared," Pashinyan said, according to state-run Armenpress . "We block all the streets, communications, subway and the airports starting from 8:15. Our struggle cannot end in a failure."

Nikol Pashinyan addresses supporters in downtown Yerevan.

Pashinyan needed 53 votes to be elected, but received 45, Armenpress reported. According to the news outlet, if Pashinyan is not elected in the second round, Parliament will be dissolved.

