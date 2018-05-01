'Marco Polo' producer accuses Harvey Weinstein of multiple sexual assaults

(CNN) Alexandra Canosa, an associate producer on the Netflix series "Marco Polo," has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court alleging Harvey Weinstein raped, physically assaulted and verbally abused her over the course of five years.

Weinstein "constantly threatened" Canosa and "made it clear that if she did not succumb to his demands for sexual contact or if she exposed his unwanted conduct there would be retaliation, including humiliation, the loss of her job and loss of any ability to work in the entertainment business," court documents allege.

The lawsuit claims the former film executive insisted on meeting with Canosa in "isolated environments" and demanded sex. "Marco Polo" was produced by the Weinstein Company and debuted in 2014.

Weinstein attorney Phyllis Kupferstein issued the following comment Tuesday to CNN:

"Ali Canosa was a friend who had worked for The Weinstein Company for 10 years, traveled the world for the company and held several influential roles; overseeing many projects throughout the years. From someone who has been thought of as a good friend, involved only in a consensual relationship, these claims are not only mystifying to Mr. Weinstein, but deeply upsetting, and they cannot be supported by the facts."

