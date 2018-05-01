(CNN) The nominees for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday.

Mean Girls " and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" tied for the most nominations with 12, with "Angels in America," "The Band's Visit" and "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel" followed with 11 each.

Actress Tina Fey wrote the 2004 film "Mean Girls" and also wrote the play, which made its Broadway debut last month. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," was nominated for ten Tony Awards. The play, based on the hit books by J.K. Rowling, also made its Broadway debut last month.

CNN has reached out to Fey and Rowling for comment on the nominations.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on June 10.

