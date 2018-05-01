'Castlevania' producer wants you to fix Apu on 'The Simpsons'

Story highlights Screenwriting contest has launched

(CNN) If you've ever dreamed of writing a "Simpsons" episode, now may be your chance.

Adi Shankar, the executive producer and showrunner for Netflix's "Castlevania," has announced the "Apu Screenwriting Contest: Crowdsourcing the Cure for The Simpsons."

According to the site promoting the contest, "The Simpsons is sick and this contest is crowdsourcing the cure."

"We are looking for a screenplay centering on the character "Apu" set in the world and cannon of 'The Simpsons' that takes the character of Apu and in a clever way subverts him, pivots him, intelligently writes him out, or evolves him in a way that takes a mean spirited mockery and transforms him into a kernel of truth wrapped in funny insight aka actual satire," the site says. "This contest is open to people of all ethnicities and cultures, however, if you don't have any experience with Indian culture in America then you may not have the perspective and experience to write well on this topic."

The character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon has been problematic for "The Simpsons."

