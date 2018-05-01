'13 Reasons Why' drops Season 2 hints

Story highlights Show released new trailer

(CNN) "13 Reasons Why" fans now have a few clues on the show's next season.

The Netflix drama based on the young-adult mystery novel by Jay Asher released a new trailer on Monday, teasing the Season 2 debut on May 18.

Through drama and swirling photographs, the trailer hints at the fallout from Hannah's tragic death in Season 1.

The popular series has sparked controversy with its exploration of teen suicide.

