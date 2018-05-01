Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 2, 2018

Updated 6:21 PM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0502_00050808
ten.0502_00050808

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/02/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/02/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 2, 2018

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal factors into our first report today, following a statement by Israel's leader that Iran has been hiding evidence related to its nuclear program. We're also providing a look at the controversial issue of immigration in America, as about 100 people from a Central American "caravan" apply for asylum in the U.S.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10