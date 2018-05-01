CNN 10 - May 2, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 2, 2018

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal factors into our first report today, following a statement by Israel's leader that Iran has been hiding evidence related to its nuclear program. We're also providing a look at the controversial issue of immigration in America, as about 100 people from a Central American "caravan" apply for asylum in the U.S.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More