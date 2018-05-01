Chinese video app targets 'subversive' Peppa Pig in online clean-up

Beijing (CNN) A children's cartoon character has become an unlikely victim of China's ongoing push to clean up cyberspace.

Douyin, a Chinese video-sharing platform popular with millennials, has stopped users sharing what state media said were "subversive" memes involving Peppa Pig, the British animated series for pre-schoolers.

The state-run tabloid Global Times reported Monday that at least 30,000 videos under the #PeppaPig hashtag had been removed from the platform.

Peppa Pig is hugely popular and broadcast around the world, it has long been a favorite of Chinese parents and toddlers but in recent months the character has become popular among certain celebrities and their fans, who shared images and videos of Peppa merchandise.

"I don't know how the Peppa Pig meme took off from Douyin, but to me, it's like a stress reliever as it looks so innocent and dumb," said Nanxin Cao, a 25-year-old analyst working at a consulting firm in Beijing.

