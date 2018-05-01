Cardinal George Pell back in court over historical abuse charges

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell faced his first appearance at a higher court Wednesday, one day after a Melbourne magistrate ordered him to stand trial on multiple charges of historical abuse.

Pell is the most senior figure in the Catholic Church to face criminal charges for alleged assault. He is on leave from the Vatican while he contests the claims.

On Tuesday he entered a formal plea of not guilty to all charges at the County Court of Victoria.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington dropped around half the charges on Tuesday but found enough evidence was presented during pre-trial hearings to take the case to trial.

The charges relate to claims of historical sexual abuse spanning three decades, and include events that allegedly took place at a swimming pool in rural Victoria in the 1970s and at St Patrick's Cathedral during the 1990s, when Pell served as Archbishop of Melbourne.

