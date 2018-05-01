(CNN) One person has been confirmed dead after a huge fire engulfed an apartment building in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo early Tuesday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.

The dramatic blaze, which resulted in the building's partial collapse, started at 1:36 a.m. local time (12.36 a.m. ET), according to a Sao Paulo Fire Department spokesman.

The 26-story building was home to 50 families, Agencia Brasil reported. There is no official information on the number of missing persons or on the identity of the one confirmed victim.

Via a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said that a search of the ruined building would begin soon.

Estamos começando a fazer os trabalhos de buscas, até o momento há uma vítima desaparecida. pic.twitter.com/bSOU1EGWTi — 193-Bombeiros PMESP (@BombeirosPMESP) May 1, 2018

As many as 160 firefighters in 57 vehicles responded to the massive fire at a building on the Largo do Paisandu street in the center of the city.