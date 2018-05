Migrants picked this pregnant mother of 2 to go to the front of the asylum line

(CNN) They'd all traveled hundreds of miles -- by bus, by train, on foot. All had left their homes and scrounged for food and braved the rain and the chill to make it to the US border crossing at Tijuana, Mexico. And they all planned to seek asylum in the United States.

But someone had to be at the front of the line. And in end, they picked her.

Gabriela Hernandez, a pregnant mother of two whose journey CNN has followed, was among eight people chosen Monday by her fellow migrants to begin the process of seeking asylum in the United States.

Hernandez had fled a threat of violence in Honduras with her sons, ages 6 and 2. But after a month on the road -- just as they reached the port of entry at San Ysidro -- officials there said they'd reached capacity and were "temporarily unable to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing."

Dozens of migrants vowed to camp outside the center , just a stone's hurl from San Diego, until "every last one is admitted into the United States," an organizer said.

