A few migrants from caravan begin asylum process with US

Tijuana, Mexico (CNN) After the long journey and hours of waiting, some migrants who traveled in a caravan moved one step closer to possibly building a life in the US.

Eight migrants from the caravan were being processed by US officials at the border, the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras and two observers said Monday night.

The eight were selected by their peers to go forward to apply for asylum, two observers from the Human Rights First group said.

Gabriela and her boys - the three we have been profiling for over a month, are being processed by US immigration officials after waiting by the border crossing for 27 hours. @CNN pic.twitter.com/9YwWy1Azpl — Khushbu Shah (@KhushbuOShea) May 1, 2018

The rest of the migrants remained in the Mexico side of the border, huddled together waiting for their turn to apply for asylum outside an immigration processing center. US Customs and Border Protection began processing undocumented arrivals Monday after saying it had temporarily reached capacity.

"We reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry over the weekend, and were temporarily unable to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing. We began processing undocumented arrivals again on Monday," CBP said in a statement Monday.