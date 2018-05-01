At least 24 killed in double bomb blasts in Nigeria mosque

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 24 people were killed Tuesday in a twin bomb blast in a mosque in northeast Nigeria.

The incident occurred in the town of Mubi in Adamawa State at 1pm local time as worshippers gathered for afternoon prayers, police said.

A spokesman for the Adamawa State police told CNN that the bombers were positioned in different locations around the mosque.

"The first bomber went into the mosque while they were praying and detonated his explosives killing four people," Othman Abubakar told CNN.

As worshippers fled the mosque, the second bomber who was a few hundred meters away also detonated his device, killing another 20 people, Abubakar said.

