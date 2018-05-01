(CNN) Cape Town may have narrowly avoided Day Zero -- the date at which the South African coastal city of 4 million people would run completely out of water -- but the extreme water crisis it's facing is far from over.

What life looks like at 'Day Zero'

What life looks like at 'Day Zero' 04:05

What life looks like at 'Day Zero'

With desalination efforts proving to be time consuming and costly, unconventional water supply options are being considered as solutions.

One unique idea comes from noted salvage master Nicholas Sloane, who believes it's feasible to harness an iceberg that has broken off from Antarctica and tow it to the coast of Cape Town, where it would melt into usable water.

Icebergs break off of the Larson C Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

Antarctica shreds nearly 2,000 billion tons of ice per year and many massive icebergs drift within about 1,200 miles of South Africa.

Sloane told Reuters that a single iceberg, weighing about 70,000 tons, would be enough to provide nearly 150 million liters of water per day for an entire year.

This would meet nearly one-third of Cape Town's water needs, considerably more than desalination and other emergency plans the city is currently pursuing.

Photos: Cape Town's water crisis Low water levels are seen at a major dam in a suburb of Cape Town on February 16. For the past three years, Cape Town has been enduring its worst drought in a century. The city of 4 million people has had to implement emergency water restrictions to preserve what it has left. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis A woman collects water in a settlement near Cape Town on Friday, February 2. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis Residents queue to fill containers from a source of natural spring water in Cape Town, South Africa, February 2. The drought-hit city introduced new water restrictions in an attempt to avoid what it calls "Day Zero," the day in mid-April when it might have to turn off most taps. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis A man in Cape Town, South Africa, carries water from a natural spring on Thursday, February 1. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis A police officer controls water collection on February 1. Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis A woman waits to collect water on February 1. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis People collect water on February 1. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis Cape Town residents fill water containers on February 1. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis On January 26, dead trees are seen at a dam near Grabouw, South Africa, which is about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the center of Cape Town. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis South Africa ranks as the 30th-driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme. Theewaterskloof Dam, Cape Town's main water supply, can be seen lying almost empty on January 26. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis The Western Cape, one of the country's nine provinces and home to Cape Town, experiences its annual rainy season during the winter months (June-September). The water in Theewaterskloof Dam, seen here on January 26, is running low with half the summer season still to go. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis People line up to collect water from a natural spring outlet in Cape Town on Tuesday, January 23. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis Cape Town's main water supply, from the Theewaterskloof dam outside Grabouw, is seen drying up on January 23. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Cape Town's water crisis A communal tap runs as people collect water in an informal settlement near Cape Town on January 23. Hide Caption 14 of 14

But the process wouldn't be an easy one.

The iceberg itself would likely be around a kilometer (0.6 miles) in length and would need to be wrapped in a fabric to limit the amount of melting that would take place on the 3-month journey a trip to Cape Town would require.

Antarctica's Larsen B Ice Shelf is likely to shatter into hundreds of icebergs before the end of the decade, according to a new NASA study.

The idea is for a large tanker to guide the wrapped iceberg into the Benguela Current, which flows up from the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, along the west coast of South Africa.

Even so, it is estimated that about 30% of the iceberg's mass would melt before it reaches its destination.

Because icebergs have such massive draft, it would likely run aground many miles off the coast, but Sloane and his team have a plan to tether the ice like an oil rig and harvest the meltwater from an opening inside the berg.

Fortunately, the ice is pure water, and would require only very minimal processing before being delivered to Cape Town residents.

This is a significant advantage over other options being considered, such as capturing water from the heavily-polluted Congo river and bringing it to Cape Town in supertankers.

In an interview with CapeTalk radio host John Maytham , Sloane said "the cost [of transporting and treating water from the Congo] does not warrant that kind of action," adding that it may only be good for gray water even after treatment.

JUST WATCHED In Cape Town, water shortages are daily life Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH In Cape Town, water shortages are daily life 01:33

Harvesting water from icebergs is not a new idea -- it was first floated in academic circles in the 1970s.

A company in the United Arab Emirates is also planning on towing Antarctic icebergs more than 5,700 miles (9,200 km) through the Indian Ocean to the coast of the UAE to help alleviate the water needs of the desert nation.

But the major engineering hurdles and large costs have so far prevented the idea from taking shape.

There are also some environmental concerns.

A review of the idea in a 2001 special report from the International Water Resources Association found that "melting iceberg material in near-shore coastal waters could cause a dramatic decline in local water temperatures with probable associated adverse effects on sensitive marine organisms."

But Sloane and his team feel they can succeed in the venture and he plans to hold a conference later this month to try to sell the $130 million project to city officials and investors.