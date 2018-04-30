A black customer was asked to prepay for his meal. Now, the restaurant has to pay him thousands

(CNN) The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ordered a Toronto restaurant to pay a black customer $10,000 Canadian dollars for racially discriminating against him and his friends.

Emile Wickham was celebrating his 28th birthday with three friends when the group decided to grab a bite at Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant on May 3, 2014.

The four were the only black patrons in the restaurant, Wickham said, and they were stunned when the waiter demanded they pay before they were served

When the group complained, they were told it was policy, according to their testimony.

"I still felt skeptical, so then I approached other tables," Wickham told CNN. No one else he spoke with had been asked to prepay, he said.

