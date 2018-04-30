Story highlights Cold air from Arctic blasts has confined the warm, humid air needed for severe weather to the Southeast

Monday through Wednesday will see increasing chances for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds

(CNN) It has been a record quiet start in 2018 across "Tornado Alley," the central portion of the country that traditionally receives the bulk of the nation's twisters.

In fact, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska have yet to see a tornado this year; typically, there would have been nearly 50 tornadoes across these three states by the end of April.

But that is about to change, and potentially in a big way, as a multiday severe weather threat sets up this week over much of the Central Plains.

Frequent shots of cold air from repeated Arctic blasts have confined the warm and humid air needed for severe weather to the Southeast this spring, but longer days and an increasing sun angle are finally starting to win the battle against the cold.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s on Monday all the way up to South Dakota, setting the stage for the severe weather to heat up as well.

Read More