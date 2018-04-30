5 things for April 30: Migrant caravan, T-Mobile and Sprint, Michelle Wolf

(CNN) We've known for some time that the Great Barrier Reef's in serious trouble. But all hope is not lost. Australia's pledging millions to save it. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Migrants caravan

2. Afghanistan explosion

Dozens of people died this morning in a pair of explosions in Kabul, and one of the blasts specifically targeted journalists. The first blast hit in the city's Shashdarak neighborhood, home to the US embassy and Afghan government buildings. As journalists rushed to the scene, a suicide bomber disguised as a cameraman set off a second explosion, police said. Right now the death toll stands at 29 people, including eight journalists. Kabul, Aghanistan's capital, has a seen a slew of attacks in recent weeks.

3. UK immigration scandal

She's the fourth high-ranking minister to resign from May's government in the past six months. Today Parliament will debate a petition calling for an amnesty for "anyone who was a minor that arrived in Britain between 1948 to 1971," which includes the Windrush generation.

4. T-Mobile and Sprint

The on-again, off-again merger talks between T-Mobile and Sprint are back on. If the third- and fourth-largest wireless service providers manage to get together, it'll leave the US with just three wireless carriers, including Verizon and AT&T. The merged company, which would take the T-Mobile name, wants to create a nationwide 5G network . But the merger has to get an OK from the government first, and that's definitely not a sure thing. Concerns about competition have scuttled merger bids between the two companies before.

5. White House Correspondents' Dinner

But the bottom line is this: Most Americans didn't catch Wolf's act at the dinner, nor do they care to pick sides in the controversy. They were too busy doing much more important stuff, like enjoying the nice spring weekend and packing theaters to see the latest "Avengers" movie.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Say it in song

The Ye and The Donald love fest continues, this time with Kanye West rapping up a defense of his praise of the President. But T.I.'s not having any of it.

World takeover

All that jazz

Is jazz improv the key to unlocking the brain's secrets ? A musician who just happens to be a neuroscientist tries to find out.

A shot in the arm

A lot of folks had left "Fear the Walking Dead" for, well, dead, but producers of the show hope last night's plot twist bring it new life.

Walk of life

Football left him paralyzed. Marriage -- and his new bride -- helped him walk at his wedding.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me."

Joy Reid, MSNBC host struggling to explain herself after homophobic remarks from a blog she ran in the 2000s surfaced. She first claimed that she had been hacked but now admits that cybersecurity experts haven't been able to prove that.

AND FINALLY ...

Wind walker