DOJ charges 11 possible caravan members with illegally entering the US

By Laura Jarrett and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 7:37 PM ET, Mon April 30, 2018

(CNN)The Department of Justice on Monday filed complaints against 11 individuals believed to be members of the Central American migrant caravan, accusing them of illegally entering the United States.

After a month-long journey by bus, train and on foot, about 100 migrants arrived at the San Ysidro port of entry on the US-Mexico border on Sunday evening, preparing to claim asylum. About 20 to 30 migrants spent the night inside an immigration processing center in Tijuana, Mexico.
An organizer of the caravan vowed they would remain at the immigration processing center until "every last one" is admitted into the United States.
The 5 biggest myths about the migrant caravan
Two Salvadorans, six Hondurans, and three Guatemalans face charges, a federal law enforcement official told CNN.
    Ten of them face a misdemeanor charge for allegedly entering the US illegally. Another individual is alleged to have entered the country after they were previously deported, and faces a felony charge.
    The probable cause statement alleges many of those charged were seen in an area known as Goat Canyon, about 4 miles to the west of the San Ysidro port of entry, on the US side of the border, the official said. Others were seen on the US side of the border about 2 miles west of San Ysidro in an area known as "W-8."

    CNN's Eric Levenson, Khushbu Shah and Catherine E. Shoichet contributed to this report.