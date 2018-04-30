Juror says Bill Cosby's own words led to his conviction

(CNN) Bill Cosby's admission that he obtained prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with convinced at least one juror the comedian was guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, that juror said.

Harrison Snyder, in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Monday, said he believed Constand's claim that Cosby assaulted her in 2004 at his home in a Philadelphia suburb.

JUST WATCHED Watch Cosby accusers react to verdict Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch Cosby accusers react to verdict 01:31

And, Snyder, said, the testimony of five other accusers who testified was not necessary for the conviction.

"I don't think it really necessarily mattered that these five other women were here because he said it himself -- that he used drugs for other women," Snyder told "GMA."

Snyder, 22, was referring to a deposition Cosby gave in a civil lawsuit brought by Constand.

Read More