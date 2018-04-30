Tinder Fire in Arizona caused by abandoned illegal campfire

(CNN) A wildfire burning near Flagstaff, Arizona, has damaged or destroyed 41 homes, according to Matthew Rudig, spokesman for Coconino County.

The blaze, dubbed the Tinder Fire, was caused by an abandoned illegal campfire, according to US Forest Service investigators.

The fire has burned 11,423 acres with 7% containment since it began Friday, the Forest Service said. As of Wednesday evening, 695 firefighters were battling the flames.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in Coconino County on Monday in response to the growing fire.

"I'm issuing today's declaration to ensure that they have the necessary resources to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans," Ducey said in a statement.

