Brazilian sets record for biggest wave ever surfed

Story highlights Brazilian surfer sets big-wave record

Rodrigo Koxa rides 80ft monster in Portugal

(CNN) There's surfing, and then there's riding liquid mountains.

And now Brazil's Rodrigo Koxa has surfed the biggest wave of the lot with a world-record 80-foot monster at the infamous Nazare break in Portugal.

Koxa's streaking descent down the massive wall of water set a new official record for the largest wave ever surfed and earned him the prize for biggest wave of the year at the World Surf League Big Wave Awards in Southern California.

The ride, on November 8, 2017, was deemed to have overtaken Garrett McNamara's record of a 78-foot wave at the same venue in 2011.

The Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award, which comes with a $25,000 prize, goes to the surfer who catches the largest wave of the year by any means -- either by paddling into it or being towed in by a jet ski.

Read More