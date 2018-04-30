Photos: What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos LeBron James is showered with water after a playoff win in Cleveland on Wednesday, April 25. James had just hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Indiana in Game 5 of the NBA's Eastern Conference quarterfinals. James and the Cavaliers went on to win the series in seven games. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Boston second baseman Eduardo Nunez tries to throw the ball to first as he falls down on Saturday, April 28.

Evangelia Platanioti, a synchronized swimmer from Greece, performs a solo routine at the Japan Open on Friday, April 27.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin celebrates with the crowd in Arlington, Texas, after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 28. Griffin, who played college ball at the University of Central Florida, was 4 years old when he had his hand amputated because of a rare birth condition. His twin brother, Shaquill, already plays for the Seahawks.

Katie Taylor punches Victoria Bustos during a lightweight title fight in New York on Saturday, April 28. Taylor won by unanimous decision, unifying the WBA and IBF titles.

Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko reacts as he is shown a red card during a Europa League semifinal match on Thursday, April 26. Vrsaljko received the red for a second bookable offense just 10 minutes into the match.

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty leaps to catch a ball, but a fan in Houston beat him to it on Sunday, April 29. Umpires reviewed the play and ruled that the hitter was out because of fan interference.

A horse falls during a steeplechase race in Naas, Ireland, on Tuesday, April 24.

Kevin Fiala is swarmed by his Nashville teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime on Sunday, April 29. The Predators defeated Winnipeg 5-4 to tie their second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Sebastien Ogier makes a splash during the Rally Argentina on Friday, April 27.

Pittsburgh's Jordy Mercer slides into home, avoiding the tag by Detroit's John Hicks on Wednesday, April 25. Pittsburgh won 8-3 in what was the second game of a doubleheader. Detroit won the first game 13-10.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell celebrates Friday, April 27, after the Jazz defeated Oklahoma City to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Mitchell scored 38 points in the Game 6 clincher.

Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa, left, celebrates with manager Gareth Ainsworth after the club won promotion to League One, the third tier of English professional soccer, on Saturday, April 28.

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery controls the ball during a Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 25.

Micah Shin hits out of the trees during the second round of the China Open on Friday, April 27.

Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault, left, and San Jose's Tomas Hertl eye the puck during an NHL playoff game on Saturday, April 28.

Tomokazu Harimoto, a table tennis player from Japan, focuses on the ball during a match at the World Championships on Monday, April 30.

Orlando City defender Amro Tarek, front, collides with Colorado forward Dominique Badji during a Major League Soccer match on Sunday, April 29.

Oklahoma City forward Paul George is fouled by Utah's Jae Crowder during Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 27.

Confetti falls around Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won the Barcelona Open on Sunday, April 29. It was the 11th time Nadal won the tournament.

Rick Renteria, the manager of the Chicago White Sox, argues with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after being thrown out of the game on Tuesday, April 24. Renteria was ejected for arguing a called third strike at the end of the sixth inning.

Cyclists ride between rapeseed fields in Switzerland during the last stage of the Tour de Romandie on Sunday, April 29.

Washington superstar Alexander Ovechkin celebrates after scoring a first-period goal against Pittsburgh on Sunday, April 29. Washington won 4-1 to even the second-round playoff series at 1-1. Pittsburgh has eliminated Washington at this stage in each of the last two seasons.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton takes the field during a foggy home game against Minnesota on Wednesday, April 25.

Israel's Tal Flicker, left, competes against Slovenia's Adrian Gomboc at the European Judo Championships, which ended in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, April 28. Gomboc went on to win gold in their weight class. Flicker finished with a bronze.