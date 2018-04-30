What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos
Boston second baseman Eduardo Nunez tries to throw the ball to first as he falls down on Saturday, April 28.
Evangelia Platanioti, a synchronized swimmer from Greece, performs a solo routine at the Japan Open on Friday, April 27.
Katie Taylor punches Victoria Bustos during a lightweight title fight in New York on Saturday, April 28. Taylor won by unanimous decision, unifying the WBA and IBF titles.
Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko reacts as he is shown a red card during a Europa League semifinal match on Thursday, April 26. Vrsaljko received the red for a second bookable offense just 10 minutes into the match.
A horse falls during a steeplechase race in Naas, Ireland, on Tuesday, April 24.
Sebastien Ogier makes a splash during the Rally Argentina on Friday, April 27.
Pittsburgh's Jordy Mercer slides into home, avoiding the tag by Detroit's John Hicks on Wednesday, April 25. Pittsburgh won 8-3 in what was the second game of a doubleheader. Detroit won the first game 13-10.
Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa, left, celebrates with manager Gareth Ainsworth after the club won promotion to League One, the third tier of English professional soccer, on Saturday, April 28.
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery controls the ball during a Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 25.
Micah Shin hits out of the trees during the second round of the China Open on Friday, April 27.
Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault, left, and San Jose's Tomas Hertl eye the puck during an NHL playoff game on Saturday, April 28.
Tomokazu Harimoto, a table tennis player from Japan, focuses on the ball during a match at the World Championships on Monday, April 30.
Orlando City defender Amro Tarek, front, collides with Colorado forward Dominique Badji during a Major League Soccer match on Sunday, April 29.
Oklahoma City forward Paul George is fouled by Utah's Jae Crowder during Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 27.
Rick Renteria, the manager of the Chicago White Sox, argues with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after being thrown out of the game on Tuesday, April 24. Renteria was ejected for arguing a called third strike at the end of the sixth inning.
Cyclists ride between rapeseed fields in Switzerland during the last stage of the Tour de Romandie on Sunday, April 29.
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton takes the field during a foggy home game against Minnesota on Wednesday, April 25.
Israel's Tal Flicker, left, competes against Slovenia's Adrian Gomboc at the European Judo Championships, which ended in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, April 28. Gomboc went on to win gold in their weight class. Flicker finished with a bronze.
