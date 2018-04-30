US service member killed in Afghanistan

Washington (CNN) A US service member was killed on Monday in eastern Afghanistan during a combat operation, according to a statement from US Forces-Afghanistan.

Several members of Afghan security forces were also killed. Another US service member was wounded in the operation and has been taken to Bagram Air Base for treatment and is in a stable condition.

This is the first US combat death in Afghanistan since January.

"My thoughts and those of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan are with the families and friends of our fallen and wounded service members," said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of US Forces-Afghanistan, in a statement. "Their valiancy in battle, and that of the brave Afghan partners they fought alongside, will endure in our hearts and history."

