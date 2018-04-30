Tree planted by Trump and Macron removed and placed in quarantine

(CNN) The mysterious disappearance of a tree planted in the White House grounds last week by US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron has been solved: It's in quarantine.

Rumors swirled after a picture taken by Reuters photographer Yuri Gripas appeared to show a yellow spot on the South Lawn of the White House where the tree had previously stood.

Late Sunday, the French ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, said the tree's "disappearance" was only temporary. "It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US. It will be replanted afterwards," Araud tweeted

Fake trees: oak planted by #Macron & #Trump earlier this week has mysteriously disappeared (photo: Yuri Gripas) 🌳💥 pic.twitter.com/RYFHomB4M3 — Stefan de Vries (@stefandevries) April 29, 2018

Araud said its roots "were enclosed in a plastic protection" and "remained carefully isolated."

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, who coordinated the ceremonial aspects of the Macron visit, told CNN Monday the plan was always to quarantine the tree.

