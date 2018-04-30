(CNN) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday morning for an injury to her left shoulder that she sustained after a fall at her home on April 16, the Supreme Court announced on Monday.

Sotomayor was on the bench hearing arguments after the fall, but tests later revealed that she suffered a "multipart displaced head splitting fracture of her proximal humerus" according to a statement released by Kathleen Arberg, the Court's Public Information Officer.

The justice will undergo a "reverse total shoulder replacement surgery," Arberg said.

The surgery comes as the Court has finished hearing oral arguments for the term and is expected to release all the remaining opinions by the end of June.

Sotomayor will curtail activities for the next few weeks while she recuperates and will wear a sling and participate in physical therapy for several months.

