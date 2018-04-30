Washington (CNN) A former White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush who is a prominent critic of President Donald Trump announced his run for Senate as a Democrat in Minnesota on Monday.

Painter is currently a law professor at the University of Minnesota, but as of late has been extremely vocal about his objections to Trump and the current state of the Republican Party. His Twitter feed is full of digs at the President and he can often be spotted on cable television criticizing the administration.

"The Republican Party insists that one must be loyal to Trump and his corrupt administration to run for federal office. My loyalties are to the United States of America. And I will make my message to the Republican Party very clear: I QUIT," Painter's announcement released by his campaign read. "Given these undeniable facts, I can not in good conscience continue to align myself with today's Republican Party."

Painter won't need to physically change his political party affiliation since Minnesota does not have registration by parties, but he said he will not be affiliating at all with the Republican Party.

Read More