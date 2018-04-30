Washington (CNN) Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman seemed to say Monday that President Donald Trump did call certain African nations "shithole countries" during a January meeting in the Oval Office.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, the former "Apprentice" star turned assistant to the President and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison addressed visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and wrote, "President @MBuhari FYI he said it. #Naija."

Trump had been asked about the comments Monday during a news conference with Buhari and made no such denial.

"You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in," he said in the Rose Garden. "We didn't discuss it, because the President knows me, and he knows where I'm coming from and I appreciate that."